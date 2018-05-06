Wow! Talk about a bounce back.

"American Idol" alum Jordin Sparks walked the red carpet just three days after giving birth to her son, Dana Isaiah, Jr. He's the first child for Sparks, 28, and her husband Dana Isaiah, with whom she secretly eloped last July in Hawaii.

Sparks was all smiles Saturday at the premiere for "Show Dogs," out in theaters May 18, at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The singer wore a long-sleeved floral mini dress, complete with heels.

The "No Air" singer's first appearance since giving birth came the same day that she announced her son's birth with a sentimental post on Instagram.

"He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ!," she wrote in a caption next to a sleeping photo of her son.

Sparks welcomed her bundle of joy, whom they refer to as DJ, last Wednesday at 9:04 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to People.com. He weighed 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured in at nearly 22 inches.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

"It was miraculously beautiful," Sparks said of childbirth. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

Sparks added, “I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Previously, Sparks opened up about finding out she was expecting just weeks after eloping.

"It’s been really crazy because everything changes. Once we got over the initial shock of it, just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing," she told People last November. "We did this together!”