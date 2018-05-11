Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is applauding Scarlett Johansson for wearing a gown designed by Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Interested in Met Gala? Add Met Gala as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Met Gala news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Johansson wore Chapman's high-end fashion line, Marchesa, at Monday night's Met Gala in New York City, hosted by Wintour. She's the first actress to wear Marchesa since the fall-out of Weinstein.

Dismissing this year's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," which had designers paying homage to Catholicism, the Golden Globe Award-nominated actress donned an off-the-shoulder burgundy ombre dress with floral accents.

"Georgina is a brilliant designer, and I don’t think she should be blamed for her husband’s behavior," Wintour, 68, said on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett’s part to wear a dress like that, a beautiful dress like that, on such a public occasion," she added.

Johansson, who attended the costume benefit with her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" comedian Colin Jost, told ABC News in a statement that she wanted to support Chapman and Keren Craig, the two women behind the line.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," she said.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Marchesa thanked Johansson for wearing one of its gowns at what many see as fashion's biggest night.

“We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala," the fashion line said in a statement Tuesday. "She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”

Chapman, 42, and Weinstein, 66, split late last year after 10 years of marriage following numerous allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment. Weinstein, who has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, was terminated by his production company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The divorce is not final.

Chapman, who shares two children with Weinstein, tearfully explained in an interview earlier this month that she "lost 10 pounds in five days" when she read about the allegations against him.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, FILE

"My head was spinning," she told Vogue magazine. "And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I’d ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn’t make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn’t an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here."

Chapman added that she was "terribly naive" about her husband's behavior, and subsequently "humiliated" and "broken."

"I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life," she explained. "I don’t want to be viewed as a victim ... because I don’t think I am. I am a woman in a s--t situation, but it’s not unique.”