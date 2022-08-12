Anne Heche's son pays tribute to her in emotional statement: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'

The actress was taken off life support on Friday.

Tributes have begun pouring in for actress Anne Heche.

The actress, who suffered serious injuries after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week, was declared brain dead Thursday night but was kept on life support for organ donation, her representative said Friday.

Heche's family released a statement Friday confirming that she had died and that she had chosen to donate her organs.

Actor Anne Heche poses at Variety's 4th annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2012. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FILE

Heche was involved in a one-car crash on Aug. 5, her representative confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

The actress was driving in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles when she smashed into a home, engulfing both her car and the house in flames, according to Los Angeles police and fire officials. The home's resident and her pets were able to escape the fire unharmed, and Heche was taken away in an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday that they received results of blood that was drawn shortly after the crash, which showed she had narcotics in her system.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Atlas Heche Tupper and Homer Laffoon, the latter of whom paid tribute to his mother in a statement obtained by KABC on Friday.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," Laffoon wrote. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

Heche's family, in their statement on Friday, praised her for her "kindness" and courage.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," they said. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Following the news of her death, Heche's friends and fellow actors took to social media to remember her as well.

James Tupper: "Love you forever," Heche's ex-partner James Tupper, who is Atlas Heche Tupper's father, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress.

Ellen Degeneres:

Keo Motsepe: "I love you Anne Heche," Motsepe wrote in his Instagram stories. Motsepe was Heche's dance partner on season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Ed Helms:

Stephen Kunken:

James Gunn: