How Anthony Bourdain became a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement

The sudden death of renowned chef Anthony Bourdain is spurring reflection on the accomplishments that catapulted him to stardom.

But aside from his successful books and TV shows, Bourdain recently gained attention as an outspoken advocate of the #MeToo movement, with his vocal support of dozens of women -- including his own girlfriend, actress Asia Argento -- who accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault or misconduct.

Bourdain, 61, died in an apparent suicide.

He spoke to Slate magazine in the fall about the difficulty for women like Argento to speak out about assault or misconduct and the problem of sexual harassment in the restaurant industry.

"I mean, look, obviously I’ve been seeing up close — due to a personal relationship — the difficulty of speaking out about these things, and the kind of vilification and humiliation and risk and pain and terror that come with speaking out about this kind of thing," Bourdain told the magazine. "That certainly brought it home in a personal way that, to my discredit, it might not have before."

When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway. #perpwalk pic.twitter.com/sGzI1qUjx7 — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 25, 2018

Bourdain also said that the accusations against Weinstein prompted him to reflect on whether he had unintentionally in his breakthrough memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," promoted a male-centered culture in the restaurant business.

"I’ve had to ask myself, and I have been for some time, 'To what extent in that book did I provide validation to meatheads?'” Bourdain said to Slate

Proud to know you @AsiaArgento

And to bask in your reflected glory https://t.co/uVBYAxNsHg — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) March 2, 2018

Months before his death, Bourdain in an appearance on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah credited Argento and other women whose #MeToo accounts had him speaking "out of a sense of real rage."

“I’d like to say [that] I was only enlightened in some way or I’m an activist or virtuous, but in fact, I have to be honest with myself," Bourdain explained. "I met one extraordinary woman with an extraordinary and painful story, who introduced me to a lot of other women with extraordinary stories and suddenly it was personal.”

I ain’t “woke”. I was lucky enough to meet one, truly extraordinary woman @AsiaArgento pic.twitter.com/XgpVYyrsxN — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) December 12, 2017

It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan @AnnabellSciorra pic.twitter.com/5UoOl1Xhux — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 25, 2017

Bourdain was also openly supportive of the #MeToo movement on social media.

In January, he tweeted to Rose McGowan and applauded her for revealing her allegations against Weinstein.

Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again. pic.twitter.com/XBod1vDZ8k — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

"In a world of timidity, compromise and b*******, @rosemcgowan howls fearlessly at the moon #Brave," Bourdain wrote.

In wake of Bourdain's death, McGowan tweeted, "Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again."

Anyone in crisis, or who knows someone in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.