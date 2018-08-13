Colton's date with Tia last week didn't exactly go over well with some of his "Bachelor in Paradise" castmates.

In a sneak peek for tonight's episode, a group of guys confronted the former NFL player about his intentions.

Chris, who appeared alongside Colton in Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette," explained to the camera ahead of the conversation, "We feel that he's playing games, he's playing with her emotions and he's not putting Tia's feelings into consideration."

"I'm here to enjoy myself, have fun and spend time working on -- figuring my stuff out," Colton told them, acknowledging that he doesn't know what he wants. "I used a date card to figure out what the conversation needed to be. I hadn't spoke to her since Becca sent me home."

Colton and Tia famously went out once before he was cast on "The Bachelorette," and she told Becca toward the end of the season that she still had feelings for her former flame. However, over the course of the season, Colton developed strong feelings for Becca, even telling her that he loved her.

"I can't just flip the switch," Colton said. "I literally just told Becca I love her. I can't jump right back in with Tia!"

But is he still in love with Becca?

"Bachelor in Paradise" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.