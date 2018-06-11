'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: The 'Becca Bowl' is more violent than intended

"The Bachelorette" is undoubtedly a competition, but on tonight's upcoming episode, that's true in more ways than one.

In a sneak peek obtained by "Good Morning America," it's revealed that 10 suitors will compete in the Becca Bowl -- a game -- presumably, to win more time with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

However, it seems that the game gets a bit more violent than Kufrin intended -- and someone seemingly gets hurt.

Paul Hebert/ABC News

"We have an injury on the field," host Chris Harrison is heard saying in a voice-over, as a medical transport arrives.

"Let's hope not," responded Harrison's fellow announcer, former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson. "You never want to see a guy get injured."

On last week's episode, the Bachelorette sent home three men after an emotionally-tumultuous week in the house. One of the low-lights? When Kufrin discovered that Colton dated her friend and former "Bachelor" castmate, Tia.

Paul Hebert/ABC

"I'm really questioning everything," she said through tears. "At this point, I feel like I should have so much hope in so many people and the fact that I don't -- I'm fearful of not finding somebody at the end of this and going through all of this again and not having it work out."

"The Bachelorette" returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.