'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Connor gets jealous and then retaliates

Things go flying on tonight's episode of "The Bachelorette" when the guys get wind of a photo that Lincoln has of himself with Becca.

When Lincoln begins showing off the framed photograph, in an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's episode, the guys -- particularly Connor -- get upset.

"He was definitely being disrespectful," Connor says during his confessional.

Back with the guys, Connor tells Lincoln, "I don't even know why this picture is still out here...I know where I can put it."

Paul Hebert/ABC

He then throws it near the fireplace. When Lincoln decides to place it back on the table, Connor grabs it again and chucks it into the pool.

Other contestants can't believe what just happened, but Lincoln remains calm while sipping on his glass of wine.

"It's out there for good," Connor fumes in the preview.

Who knows whether Connor goes home for this stunt, but it doesn't appear bachelorette Becca Kufrin would be pleased.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Earlier this year, she hinted to Good Morning America just who she chose as her fiancé.

Kufrin, 28, confirmed she's engaged after she first appeared on "The Bachelor," and viewers saw her accept a marriage proposal from racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. He let cameras continue to roll when he later broke up with her.

"It's a crazy thing, living with multiple men, trying to date one person, and so it's hard. I wanted somebody to still enjoy the entire thing and really get to know me and somebody who's not judgmental because I don't like when people tear somebody else down," she told GMA previously. "I just wanted somebody open and kind and fun."

"The Bachelorette" continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC and ABC News are both owned by parent company, The Walt Disney Company.