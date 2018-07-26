Beyonce and Jay Z just completed the European leg on their joint tour, "On the Run II," and to fete the occasion they treated fans to never-before-seen photos of a short vacation they took before coming stateside.

On her website, Beyonce.com, the singer released photos of a family vacation on board a yacht.

But a snap that is getting the most attention is a rare photo of 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé & the twins Rumi & Sir Carter ?? pic.twitter.com/xaYmjxKye3 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 26, 2018

Photos show that her mother, Tina Knowles, joined the family for the reprieve.

But it seems that 6-year-old Blue Ivy had the best time on the family vacation. Photos showed the young music heir doing yoga with her mom, along with sipping on a drink while wading in the pool.

The Queen Bey thanked her European fans "for the beautiful memories" while on tour.

"It's been a pleasure being 'On the Run' with our family, visiting so many incredible places, doing what we love with who we love. We can't wait to come back," she added in the message, posted to her website. It was signed, "Love, the Carters."

Beyonce and Jay Z's "On the Run II" tour kicked off in the U.S. in Cleveland last night. They're headed to the D.C. area on Friday, before hitting Philadelphia on Monday.