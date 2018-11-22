Binge these cheesy but amazing rom-coms over the break

One of the best parts of any holiday break is binge watching Netflix, whether you want to admit it or not.

Whether you're looking for a funny, ridiculously cheesy flick for a night in with friends or something to screen with your kids, Netflix has you covered.

Check out some of our favorites:

'The Princess Switch'

Vanessa Hudgens stars in this holiday flick about a baker from Chicago who trades places with a future princess from fictional Belgravia. They meet when Hudgens travels to the land to compete in a local baking competition, and the rest is history.

If you loved "The Parent Trap," check out this classic trading-places tale. Hudgens has been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on her social channels to get her fans excited for the movie.

'The Holiday Calendar'

In this story, Kat Graham's character is given a magical Christmas calendar by her grandfather. The calendar starts granting her wishes that help her move toward accomplishing her dreams and learning more about herself.

'A Christmas Prince'

If you missed the breakout holiday Netflix hit of 2017, it's time to catch up. A journalist is assigned to report on a prince, and -- shockingly -- they fall in love!

The sequel, "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding," comes out Nov. 30.

'Christmas Wedding Planner'

Because there aren't enough holiday movies centered on wedding planners, "Christmas Wedding Planner" is about a woman whose job hits a bump when a private investigator is sent to check in on the groom. The two end up forging an unexpected bond.

NSYNC's Joey Fattone and "Gossip Girl's" Kelly Rutherford star in this 2017 holiday flick.

'Christmas With A View'

When a new head chef arrives at Thunder Mountain Ski Resort, the staff is immediately drawn to the celebrity. However, it's the restaurant manager, played by Kaitlyn Wong, who stands out, making an instant connection with him.

Vivica A. Fox also appears in this film.

'Christmas Inheritance'

Wild socialite Ellen has to return to her father's hometown of Snow Falls to deliver some letters and earn his trust so she can inherit his company. She gets stuck there when the recipient of the letters, her Uncle Zeke, isn't in town and a snowstorm hits.

She ends up surprising herself with what she learns about the town -- and herself -- throughout her stay in the small town.

'Christmas Crush'

A young women returns to her hometown to attend her high school reunion, with her eyes set on a chance to get back together with her ex. Spoiler alert! He's not who she ends up falling for.

Jonathan Bennett, Harry Hamlin and Rachel Boston star in this 2012 romantic comedy.

'The Spirit of Christmas'

A woman tasked with selling a large inn realizes the task won't be easy when she meets a ghost living there. He magically comes to life during the 12 days of Christmas each year.

The two work together to discover the secret behind his condition and develop a bond like no other.