In the aftermath of the new, post-#MeToo reality that has upended offices across the country, "Good Morning America" spoke to two generations of people in the workplace -- one group in their 20s and one in their 50s – in April to hear how things have changed.

Alan Tanksley, a man in his 50s, was one of the participants. In his column below, he reflects on how he felt the conversation went and how he talked to his staff afterward.

Opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of ABC News.

When Kiki Keating, a friend, and business colleague, called to ask if I’d be willing to discuss this very important topic (on national television no less) I began taking inventory of recent workplace interactions I’ve had as they compared to those from my distant past.

I began my career as an interior designer in the early 1980s and started my own firm in 1993. Being a gay man with a small company in a creative field may have shielded me from many of the ugly situations that are now shaping a national conversation: How to respectfully acknowledge the past while being proactive in shaping new guidelines for appropriate workplace behaviors today.

With that in mind, I began recalling instances in my early career when lines were blurred and assumptions were made that it was OK, even expected at times, for behaviors to take place that would be unacceptable today. Most often it was presented and perceived as innocent, even humorous, flirtations that were to be easily dismissed. That said, when they came from men in senior positions and/or positions of authority these innocent advances established a powerful dynamic that had to be acknowledged and somehow dealt by me. Most often things carried on without issue. In other instances, it required some maneuvering to avoid an awkward or undesirable situation while still maintaining my professional position and personal integrity.

To be clear, I am not likening my life experiences to those that women face every day, only that within the context of this discussion an empathy exists within me that simply couldn't for most men. Still, participating in the discussion, most deftly led by Deborah Roberts, I came away with several helpful insights both from those in my generation and more particularly from the group of young adults. More than ever I'm aware of the differences in perception that exists between generations and that as a leader I must cultivate and maintain an environment where everyone feels safe and respected and where everyone has an opportunity to express themselves without fear of judgment or retribution.

With that in mind, I gathered my staff (ages run from the early 20s to 50s) and opened the floor to whatever thoughts they'd like to share on the topic of workplace appropriateness. I asked them how they felt about giving or receiving compliments, being asked personal questions or sharing stories of their lives outside the confines of the office. I asked them if even my asking for their insights made them feel that they were put on the spot and possibly uncomfortable due to an existing power dynamic. We discussed ways to communicate, set a couple of new boundaries, reinforced others and instituted a bi-monthly check-in opening the door to new ways of thinking if necessary.

My take away from the "GMA" discussion and the many since comes down to a personal recommitment to creating a workplace environment based on mutual respect, trustworthiness and open communication especially with regard to topics of concern to those who work with me. As the owner of a small business, but one with far-reaching contacts, I believe this culture of thought will have an impact on interactions with the clients, vendors, craftspeople, and other professionals we deal with every day.

In other words, if I and others in a position of leadership would "think globally but act locally" I feel that we'll collectively drive the conversation with positive and tangible results for the greater good of the world around us.