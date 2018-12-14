CBS paid actress Eliza Dushku $9.5 million to settle a harassment suit against "Bull" star Michael Weatherly in which she claimed the actor made crude sexual jokes toward her, according to a report.

The deal followed a months-long probe stemming from allegations made against the company's former chief executive Les Moonves.

Dushku found her way to CBS almost two years ago when she signed on to do an arc on the show Weatherly has been fronting. But shortly after filming began, a New York Times article alleges that the actor made jokes about a threesome, rape and her physical appearance.

Comments like "Here comes legs" and some about spanking the actress were a few of the allegations that left Dushku, 37, feeling "violated," according to the report. The inappropriate remarks were also part of the investigation into the network by law firms, Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, which began earlier this summer.

Neither Covington & Burling nor Debevoise & Plimpton immediately responded to a request by ABC News to review a draft of the probe.

After addressing Weatherly, 50, directly, the Times reported that Dushku was written off the show, though there had been potential for her character to continue after her initial arc.

She later went into mediation with the network, until she was offered the confidential $9.5 million, a figure estimated as compensation if she had stayed on the show as a regular for four seasons.

In a statement, CBS tells ABC News: "The allegations in Ms. Dushku’s claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done."

The statement continues, "The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms. Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time.”

Dushku's rep declined to comment to ABC News when asked about the allegations in the Times piece.

While Weatherly's rep did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, the actor did release a statement to the Times, where he admitted to making jokes that weren't intended to offend, but that he had apologized to the actress.

“When Eliza told me that she wasn’t comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized," he told the paper. "After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza.”

Dushku's statements surfaced while Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton were investigating the culture at CBS, following allegations made by women alleging harassment against Moonves, who stepped down in September.

When allegations were first brought to light this past summer, Moonves released a statement admitting making advances to women "decades ago," which he considered "mistakes."

But he added that he always understood "no means no" and never harmed anyone's career in retaliation for rejecting his advances.

Moonves also called any allegations of nonconsensual romantic relationships as "untrue" after he stepped down recently.

CBS also announced Friday that it will disburse "$20 million to 18 organizations to support eliminating sexual harassment in the workplace."

Organizations like Time's Up and RAINN were among the 18 companies getting funds from the network.

"This grant announcement is part of the Company’s separation agreement with the Company’s former chief executive officer, which states the donation was deducted from any severance benefits that may be due to him," the network added in an official press release.

ABC News' Soo Youn contributed to this report.