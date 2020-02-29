CBS suspends production of 'Amazing Race' amid coronavirus fears

What you should know about the Coronavirus

CBS has suspended production of the reality TV series "The Amazing Race" over coronavirus fears, a representative for the network told ABC News.

According to a statement, production of the series, now in its 33rd season, has been shut down "temporarily" and only as a "precautionary measure."

Nobody involved with the show has contracted the virus or shown symptoms of the disease, the statement continues, and "all contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home."

"Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home," the statement concluded. "The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."

This image released by CBS shows host Phil Keoghan in a scene from last season's competition series "The Amazing Race." CBS via AP

Only three episodes had been filmed when production was suspended, and participants had only visited England and Scotland, a source added. No new start date has been announced.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has infected dozens of Americans and thousands across the globe, in countries including China, South Korea and Italy. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Americans should prepare for a "significant disruption" from the virus.

"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday at a news conference.

Messonnier added that Americans should prepare for its arrival and wash their hands and stay home when sick to avoid the possibility of contracting or spreading the virus.