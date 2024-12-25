How celebrities are celebrating Christmas

Here's how your favorite stars are spending the holiday.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their four kids -- Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren -- relocated from Los Angeles to London for a Christmas morning visit from Santa.

Newly crowned "Dancing With The Stars" champion Jenna Johnson is getting in the Christmas spirit with her husband, fellow "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom just days after welcoming her daughter, Harper, with husband Blaine Hart.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and their 6-year-old daughter, Kaavia, bundled up for a walk on an undisclosed chilly beach.

Jessie James Decker's and Eric Decker's four kids -- Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver -- had their milk and cookies ready for Santa as they ushered in Denver's first Christmas.