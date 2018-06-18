Stars took to social media in honor of Father's Day.
Interested in Father's Day?Add Father's Day as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Father's Day news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Celebrities marked the occasion Sunday with family photos and heartfelt tributes.
Some, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kerry Washington, paid homage to their own dads.
In other cases, the spouses -- and some exes -- of famous dads, such as Kanye West, Adam Levine and Ben Affleck, shared sweet messages.
Keep reading to see how some of the stars paid tribute to dads.
Kim Kardashian posted a tribute to husband Kanye West and her late father, Robert Kardashian.
Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo shared a picture of husband Adam Levine holding their second daughter, Gio, who was born in February. She also gave a toast to her own dad.
My first baby holding OUR second baby.....Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. ??????????? - To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.
Johnson wrote about his "tough love" dad and what he taught him. "Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today," he wrote. "Grateful to the original Rock."
Happy Father’s Day to this hardly ever smiling OG bad ass. Little boys by nature, look up to and idolize their old man. They want to be just like em, do whatever they do and are always looking for their approval. Funny thing is the day I stopped looking for that approval was the day I understood what it meant to be man and more importantly, a father. That shift lifted me to a new level of gratitude for the tough love he always gave. Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today. Grateful to the original Rock. #HappyFathersDay #KingStache #RockyJohnson
Justin Timberlake shared what it means to him to be a father, writing to his son, "You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed."
The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip... an amazing discovery every day. My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed. I will ALWAYS be there... to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life. And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I'm celebrating you all today! Happy Father's Day! Cheers! ??
Washington posted a throwback picture of her and her dad from the early days of her career, writing, "Dad, I am who I am because you made space for me to be me."
This is a father celebrating his daughter in the early days of her career after she got up onstage and spoke truth to power in #TheVaginaMonologues. Dad, I am who I am because you made space for me to be me. Because you taught me to dream. And because you embrace the magic of life. Thank you. I love you. ?? K PS: I know you’re not on Instagram but I’m gonna send you this link so that you know that I bragged to the world about how cool you are & how blessed I am. LOL. #HappyFathersDay
Michelle Obama posted a photo of her late father, writing about the values she saw in her dad that she now sees in her husband, former President Barack Obama.
Natalie Portman honored her dad, whom she called, "the most caring, encouraging, funny, insightful, life-loving father I could ever wish for."
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there, especially to my father who is the most caring, encouraging, funny, insightful, life-loving father I could ever wish for. He works so hard, goes out of his way to help others, constantly is trying to improve himself, and is the life of every party. Thank you for everything you’ve given me! Have a beautiful day to all the fathers out there. #fathersday
Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mariah Carey posted tributes to their exes.