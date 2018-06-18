Stars took to social media in honor of Father's Day.

Celebrities marked the occasion Sunday with family photos and heartfelt tributes.

Some, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kerry Washington, paid homage to their own dads.

In other cases, the spouses -- and some exes -- of famous dads, such as Kanye West, Adam Levine and Ben Affleck, shared sweet messages.

Keep reading to see how some of the stars paid tribute to dads.

Kim Kardashian posted a tribute to husband Kanye West and her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo shared a picture of husband Adam Levine holding their second daughter, Gio, who was born in February. She also gave a toast to her own dad.

Johnson wrote about his "tough love" dad and what he taught him. "Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today," he wrote. "Grateful to the original Rock."

Justin Timberlake shared what it means to him to be a father, writing to his son, "You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed."

Washington posted a throwback picture of her and her dad from the early days of her career, writing, "Dad, I am who I am because you made space for me to be me."

Michelle Obama posted a photo of her late father, writing about the values she saw in her dad that she now sees in her husband, former President Barack Obama.

Natalie Portman honored her dad, whom she called, "the most caring, encouraging, funny, insightful, life-loving father I could ever wish for."

Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mariah Carey posted tributes to their exes.