Rivera was most known for starring in "West Side Story" and "Chicago."

Chita Rivera, the Broadway legend and trailblazing Latina actress, has died. She was 91 years old.

Lisa Mordente, Chita Rivera's daughter, said her mother died peacefully on Tuesday in New York City after a brief illness.

Chita Rivera attends The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on May 20, 2018 in New York City. Walter Mcbride/FilmMagic via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.