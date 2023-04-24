Chita Rivera looks back on taking on some of Broadway's most iconic roles

The three-time Tony-winning Broadway superstar opens up about her life in the new memoir, "Chita: A Memoir."

April 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live