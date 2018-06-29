Let’s get ready to rumble! Chris Lowell may play a wrestling announcer on TV but does he have what it takes to announce in the ring?

Lowell portrays commentator "Bash" on the Netflix hit series "GLOW" and "Good Morning America" wanted to put his skills to the test.

"It's the real deal, the real ring, real lady wrestlers and I am really going to embarrass myself," Lowell said.

"GMA" brought Lowell to the House Of Glory wrestling school in Queens, New York, to see if he could announce under the pressure of a real, live women's wrestling match. This time, the wrestlers weren't the only ones declared winners. Lowell was judged by professional ring announcer David Adams.

Adams passed along a few tips to Lowell before entering the ring.

"Announce from your diaphragm, deep down inside, where the butterflies are," Adams told Lowell. "Also you can't forget about the fans. You have to make them feel right at home and work it like a three-ring circus."

Adams also encouraged Lowell to have fun, which, you can tell from the video above, the pair definitely did!