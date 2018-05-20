Chrissy Teigen shares 1st photo of newborn son

Chrissy Teigen just dropped two important details Sunday about her newborn son with husband John Legend.

The model shared the very first photo of her son and even his music-inspired name.

The couple, who announced that they welcomed their second child last Thursday, are the proud parents to Miles Theodore Stephens.

The baby's first name appears similar to the late legendary musician Miles Davis.

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. "We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Teigen and Oscar-winning singer Legend, who wed in 2013, are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Luna.

The 32-year-old model told "GMA" earlier this year that her baby boy will have the best role model and mentor in her husband.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"[John] really is such a champion for women, he surrounds himself with really, really wonderful, strong women," Teigen said of her 39-year-old husband.

"He's always been really incredible at that," she added. "And I think that this baby boy is going to see exactly how to treat a woman just in the way John treats me every single day. We're equals, we're partners, we fight for each other."