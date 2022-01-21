Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68.

The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital.

Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor died "peacefully" due to complications from his cancer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.