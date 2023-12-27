Comedian Tom Smothers dies at 86
He died at home in California following a battle with cancer.
Comedian Tom Smothers, who was half of the Smothers Brothers comedy team, died Tuesday at the age of 86 following a battle with cancer, the National Comedy Center announced Wednesday.
"Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," his brother and comedy partner, Dick Smothers, said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage -- the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.