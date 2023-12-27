Comedian Tom Smothers dies at 86

He died at home in California following a battle with cancer.

Comedian Tom Smothers, who was half of the Smothers Brothers comedy team, died Tuesday at the age of 86 following a battle with cancer, the National Comedy Center announced Wednesday.

"Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," his brother and comedy partner, Dick Smothers, said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage -- the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

Comedian Tommy Smothers attends the Presenters Gift Lounge celebrating the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles. Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

Comedians Tom Smothers and Dick Smothers arrive for the Academy Of Television Arts and Sciences' 19th Annual Hall Of Fame Induction Gala held at Beverly Hills Hotel on January 20, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.