Walker Hayes was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2018 CMT Music Awards and was set to sing his debut hit, "You Broke Up with Me," but a personal tragedy kept him at home with his family.

Hayes and his wife Laney were anxiously awaiting the arrival of their seventh child. But the child died early Wednesday, the couple announced on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven," Walker tweeted late Wednesday night. "Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve."

Hayes has canceled all of his appearances in the immediate future so he can be with his wife and their children, the statement added.

The singer has had his fair share of struggles on his way to stardom.

The 38-year-old spoke to website Wide Open Country to explain the inspiration behind one of his hits, "Craig."

Craig is the name of a man Hayes met at church a few years back while the singer was battling his addiction to alcohol. The two men became fast friends and Craig never judged him.

Hayes was also driving around with a family of eight in a car made for five because he had lost one of his first endorsement deals.

Craig eventually showed up one day with an extra car for Hayes, no strings attached. Craig was shocked when he heard the song written for him.

"Both he and his wife cried. They really responded how you’d hope somebody would when you just want them to know how grateful you are," Hayes told Wide Open Country.