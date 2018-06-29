"Creed II" actress Tessa Thompson opened up about her sexuality in a revealing new interview with Net-a-Porter.

Thompson, who also can also be seen on the small screen in "Westworld" and "Dear White People," said that she is "attracted to men and also to women."

Because of her liberal upbringing, she added, she never had to overthink that part of her life.

“I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be," she said. "If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion."

Thompson's revelation comes on the heels of unconfirmed rumors that she is in a relationship with Janelle Monáe, who came out as pansexual in April. That same month, the actress appeared in a video that accompanied Monáe's latest album, "Dirty Computer," and in her new interview with Net-a-Porter, Thompson said that she and the performer "love each other deeply."

"It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," she said. “We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me."

However, she has since clarified in a tweet that she never said she was dating Monae.

"I didn’t say I was in a relationship. But I said lots of other things," she wrote. "One thing I missed — Pride Has No End."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As previously reported, Monáe came out as pansexual in an interview with Rolling Stone in April. She later told the The Grio that not everyone around her was supportive of her revelation.

“My parents are very supportive, but I have people who I love who don’t accept it,” she said.