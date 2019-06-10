Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of groping a woman at a New York City nightclub, ABC News has confirmed.

According to law enforcement officials, the New York Police Department is investigating a claim made by a woman who said the actor grabbed her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan on Sunday night.

The "American Crime Story" star apparently left the bar soon after the alleged incident and is being sought on a charge of forcible touching, officials said.

The New York Post first reported the news; a representative for the actor did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This is not the first time that Gooding, 51, has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately.

In 2012, a group of women claimed he fondled them in a New Mexico bar, but the actor, who is best known for his Oscar-winning turn in the 1996 film "Jerry Maguire," told TMZ at the time that the allegations were "bulls---." No charges were ever filed in that case.

That same year, he was also accused of pushing a female bartender in New Orleans and a warrant was issued for his arrest. CNN reported at the time that the bartender dropped all charges.