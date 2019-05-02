Drake walked off with 12 trophies -- including Top Male Artist, Top 200 album for "Scorpion," and the biggest award of the night, Top Artist -- at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night.

Drake's wins Wednesday night bring his career Billboard awards to a record-breaking 27. The previous record of 23 was held by Taylor Swift, who was front row to witness the event and who opened the show.

While picking up the Top Artist award, the "God's Plan" rapper thanked his mom for "all the times you drove me to piano when I didn't want to take piano, all the times you drove me to basketball and hockey. That clearly didn't work out. You know, all the times you drove me to 'Degrassi.'"

He later gave a surprise shout out to "Game of Thrones," saying, "Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week," referencing last week's shocking episode.

Arya's on-screen sister was there too, as actress Sophie Turner enjoyed the night... and then got married.

The surprise Vegas wedding came after the Jonas Brothers performed a medley of their hits, both solo and as a band, including Nick's' "Jealous," "Cake by the Ocean" by Joe's band, DNCE, and the sibling trio's latest hit, "Sucker."

Other winners

Cardi B, Maroon 5, Ella Mai, country star Luke Combs and Lauren Daigle were among the night's other big winners.

Top Rock Artist winners Imagine Dragons used their acceptance speech to address the fact that 34 states, containing 58% of the LGBTPQ population, have no laws banning conversion therapy.

"This can change, but it's going to take all of us talking to our state legislation, pushing forward laws to protect our LGBTQ youth," said the band's frontman, Dan Reynolds.

Cardi B, who won six awards overall, urged her fans, "If you have a favorite artist, support them and their music, listen to their music, tell a friend to tell a friend about their music to get them on the charts."

She also teased a new fashion line and new music on the way.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's all about 'ME!'

Taylor Swift opened the show with the broadcast premiere of her new song, "ME!," featuring Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie. Ushered out by a drum line dressed in pink, Taylor took the stage, along with backing dancers in pastel colors -- continuing the theme from the song's music video.

Urie literally dropped in, holding an umbrella as he flew down from the ceiling a la Mary Poppins. The number ended with aerialists hovering above the stage.

Billboard Icon Award winner Mariah Carey delivered a medley of her hits, including "Always Be My Baby," "Emotions," "We Belong Together," and "Hero."

Kelly Clarkson hosted the BBMAs for the second year in row and attempted to prove who she was by tearing into a medley of songs by Maroon 5, Cardi B, and Panic! At the Disco, among others -- but even former "American Idol" judge Paula Abdul -- who launched Kelly's career by crowning her the first "American Idol" -- couldn't seem to identify her.

Abdul made it up to Clarkson later, following a high-energy medley of her classic hits -- including "Straight Up," "(It’s Just) The Way That You Love Me," "Opposites Attract," "Cold Hearted" and "Forever Your Girl" -- when the two embraced.