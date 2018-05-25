Dressing Room Reveal: Meet Durand Jones & the Indications

Ever since Durand Jones' grandmother gave him his first instrument, he's never looked back.

"I knew since I was 5 years old and I saw marching bands down the street, I knew I wanted to play music," Jones told "GMA." "Whenever she got me a saxophone I was like 11 or 10. I just clung to it." Jones said.

Years later, Jones, the lead singer of the group Durand Jones & the Indications, would go on to meet his bandmates at Indiana University. Jones remembers the group connected instantly with their passion for music and set out to make a record with strong vocals and deep soulful music.

The band was picked up by Colemine records after their song "Smile" caught the attention of the label's owner. Now the group is touring throughout the world with stops in the United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands and California.

"It's just like my dreams are coming true," Jones told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts.

Durand Jones & the Indications talked to Roberts on Dressing Room Reveal about their new self-titled album and performed two of the songs featured on the soundtrack.