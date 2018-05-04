Singer-songwriter Victory Boyd, who was discovered while crooning on a New York City street corner, opened up about her blossoming music career in an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts.

“I always say my career started at 4-years-old,” Boyd told Roberts. “I say career because I took it so seriously.”

She added that ever since then she's "never stopped taking this opportunity to sing for granted."

Boyd began her musical career by "busking" on the streets of New York City.

“Busking has been around for centuries,” she said. “What it is is when an artist or a musician sits down on a street corner, or stands at a street corner and performs, they exercise their craft."

"And any passerby-ers that enjoys the music, they give a tip, or a smile, preferably tips," she quipped.

It was through busking that Boyd was eventually signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label.

"One thing led to another, and eventually we were introduced to Jay-Z," she said.

Her debut album is set to be released later this year, and the songstress treated "GMA" to a sample performance live from Robert's dressing room.