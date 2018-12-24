Fans delighted at possibility Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married

Amid reports and Instagram stories that allude to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tying the knot over the holidays, the couple is staying mum on the subject. But that hasn't stopped fans from freaking out over the possibility.

On Sunday night, surfer Conrad Carr posted a video to his Insta story of the Hemsworth brothers taking what looks to be a shot together, with Liam wearing a tux that a groom would wear to a wedding. In the background, you can see "Mr. and Mrs." balloons.

MILEY AND LIAM ARE MARRIED. THEY GOT MARRIED. CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM pic.twitter.com/71evxCJXSn — lou (@nosensesu) December 24, 2018

Later, Carr posted a pick of Cyrus in a white dress, holding Hemsworth's hand, cutting a large, fancy cake.

A request for comment from ABC News to both Cyrus' and Hemsworth's reps was not immediately returned.

Though nothing has been confirmed, fans are losing their minds.

OH!! MY!! GOD!! liam and miley get married pic.twitter.com/3I07Mf5AuU — ? (@stonemohn) December 24, 2018

miley and liam are meant to be . they been through all the ups and downs and still found their way back. both have the same values and take care of each other and everyone and everything around them. i wish them nothing but love & happiness cause that’s what they deserve ?? pic.twitter.com/3UAIK7KHNQ — So?? (@cantstopmileyy) December 24, 2018

One fan wrote that the A-list couple is "meant to be."

"They been through all the ups and downs and still found their way back. both have the same values and take care of each other and everyone and everything around them. i wish them nothing but love & happiness cause that’s what they deserve," the fan added.

Finding their way back to each other

The fan was right as Hemsworth, 28, and Cyrus, 26, have been through their share of ups and downs, only to find their way back to one another.

In 2016, the singer confirmed that she was engaged to Hemsworth again after the duo had split a few years earlier, and showed off her engagement ring.

"This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up," she told Ellen DeGeneres during a TV appearance. "So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Hemsworth’s] kind of like, 'What’s going on?' I am like, 'This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me,'"

This was the second time the duo was engaged to be married.

The singer and "Hunger Games" star met on the film "The Last Song" and dated for three years before getting engaged the first time in 2012.

"Heaven is a place on earth," Cyrus tweeted at the time after Hemsworth first popped the question.

But soon after, Cyrus seemed to go in a different direction artistically while promoting her new album "Bangerz." Meanwhile, Hemsworth was working on his "Hunger Games" franchise. They split in 2013.

But two years later, the duo reconnected and have been stronger than ever before.

In November, Hemsworth wished his love a happy birthday, writing, "You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life."