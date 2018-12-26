'Fierce and fearless' women to watch in front of and behind the camera in 2019

It could be the point of no return for women in Hollywood in 2019, not only in front of the camera, but more importantly behind it as well.

"Women and Hollywood" founder and activist Melissa Silverstein told "GMA" that if you thought 2018 was the year women found their voice and owned their worth in Hollywood, well you ain't seen nothing yet.

With game-changing films like Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" and Gina Rodriguez's "Miss Bala," along with icons like Amy Poehler stepping behind the camera to direct, Silverstein said she hopes "2019 is the year we don't go back from."

"I feel like we are seeing more and more studio movies helmed by fierce and fearless female leaders," Silverstein said. "What we want to see is we don't want these to just be one-offs. What we are building into is they are part of the cycle, every year we'll see multiple like this, just like we see multiple movies with male superheroes and it's no big deal."

Here's a look at what you should have on your radar for next year!

"I'm the Captain now!"

Aside from "Avengers: Endgame," the biggest movie of the year will be Brie Larson's turn as the incomparable "Captain Marvel."

To all the fans who came to the Marvel Panel at Brazil Comic Con today, enjoy this exclusive poster!!!! I’ll get you a drawing of Goose next time ?? #CapitãMarvel (via @BrieLarson) pic.twitter.com/tag0lgdPkx — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) December 8, 2018

"There are multiple women writers on this," Silverstein said about director Anna Boden, along with fellow scribes Nicole Perlman and Anna Waterhouse.

Boden is also directing with her partner Ryan Fleck, which is a dynamic we haven't seen yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duo have directed films such as "Mississippi Grind" and their chemistry will bring a new, fresh take to the superhero genre.

"You have Brie Larson too, who has really spoken out about gender equality," Silverstein said about the film's star.

Captain Marvel will also be the MCU's first female-led film, as well as a big factor in "Endgame," which comes out weeks after Larson's film debuts on March 8.

Needless to say, Larson, the new Captain and Boden will all have a big hand in crafting the future of one of the biggest movie franchises and universes the world has ever seen. Expect this movie to crush it at the box offices.

Silverstein believes that studios like Marvel and Warner Bros. in 2017 with "Wonder Woman" are now seeing that "fierce and fearless" female leaders in blockbuster films draw an audience, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

It's also been reported that Captain Marvel is in fact the strongest superhero (male or female) in the MCU, so bad guys like Thanos better watch their backs.

Gina Rodriguez wants in on the action!

Another film that will feature a woman kicking just as much butt as the men is "Miss Bala," which comes out on Feb. 1.

Gina Rodriguez plays Gloria in this heart-pumping film about a woman who is kidnapped in Mexico and forced to do heinous deeds for a drug cartel. She then has to turn and help the DEA to regain her freedom.

"Whether or not you survive, is entirely up to you," a voice says in the trailer.

In a film that feels like a Denzel Washington-caliber blockbuster, the "Jane the Virgin" star takes action to save herself and her friends.

"In the end, the bullet settles everything," this fierce warrior says in a preview clip.

"Miss Bala" is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who was also behind the camera for a little film you may have seen 10 years ago called "Twilight."

From 'Lemonade' to Lively.

But let's not stop there as "The Rhythm Section" starring Blake Lively comes out a few weeks later on Feb. 22.

Cinematographer and director Reed Morano takes the helm of this film after working on projects like Beyonce's "Lemonade" TV special, the series "Vinyl" and more.

After directing some key episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale," Morano is getting a chance to lead this film, also starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, where a woman is after revenge on those responsible for the death of her family.

This ain't your mama's kitchen!

What do you get when you combine Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss? Well, #squadgoals, otherwise known as "The Kitchen," directed and written by Andrea Berloff.

If Berloff's name rings a bell that's because she helped write "Straight Outta Compton" a few years back, alongside Jonathan Herman and others.

On the heels of the hit "Widows," this film centers on the wives of crime lords in New York City in the 1970's who continue their work, even after their husbands are locked up behind bars.

The film is set to come out in September, and looks to be one to watch.

And while Common and Domhnall Gleeson also star in this film, it's really about the ladies!

It's not just about action.

The new year will bring us another compelling film from Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett called "Where'd You Go, Bernadette."

The movie, which hits theaters in March, features a 15-year-old (played by rising star Emma Nelson) searching for her mother, but finding out more about her tragic past.

Also, Amy Poehler (yes, that Amy!) steps behind the camera to direct "Wine Country" starring herself, Maya Rudolph and guess who -- Tina Fey.

"We've also got the Mindy Kaling written movie with Emma Thompson called 'Late Night,'" Silverstein said.

That film will be out Jan. 25 and feature Thompson as the host of a long running late night show, doing what she can to keep her grasp on fame.

"That has a female director of color, Nisha Ganatra," Silverstein pointed out.

For more about these "fierce and fearless" ladies, among many more, check out GoodMorningAmerica.com for a very dynamic and exciting 2019!