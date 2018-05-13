All the new films and TV shows you'll want to check out this week

Sundays are for planning the week ahead, and undoubtedly, you have a lot to keep track of.

As for what you should be watching, well -- we've taken care of that for you.

"Good Morning America" has compiled a list of new releases this week to help you better plan your week ahead. Enjoy!

Sunday, May 13



Looking for a laugh this Mother's Day? You're in luck! Ali Wong made another comedy special while pregnant and this one, "Hard Knock Wife," hits Netflix on Sunday.



The royal wedding is literally days away and Lifetime wants to make sure you’re ready as they’re premiering “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” at 8 p.m. ET. We won’t judge you if you break out a fascinator and your favorite tea set for the occasion.



Monday, May 14



If the Lifetime movie whetted your appetite for all things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you're in luck! PBS is kicking off their "Royal Wedding Watch," hosted by Meredith Vieira, at 10 p.m. ET.



And for a look at marriages of a different sort, "Basketball Wives," featuring Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Shaunie O'Neal, Malaysia Pargo, Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman, returns to VH-1 for its seventh season at 9 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, May 15



It's officially the end of the line for "New Girl." The one-hour series finale of the comedy, which stars Zooey Deschanel, airs at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.



Wednesday, May 16



For anybody who's ever wanted to combine "The Big Bang Theory" with "Punked," your wish has been granted: At 10 p.m., the Science Channel is debuting "Sci-Jinks," which promises "real people," "real science," and "really big pranks." Best of all? The host is actor Johnny Galecki.



ABC will also air final episodes of "Alex, Inc." at 8:30 p.m. ET and "Designated Survivor" at 10 p.m. ET.



Thursday, May 17



"Citizen Rose," a five-part docu-series about Rose McGowan, premiered in January, but four of the episodes have yet to air -- until now. The next installment of the show airs at 10 p.m. ET on E!.



Friday, May 18



It's the day "Deadpool" fans have been waiting for: the R-rated sequel to the 2016 superhero flick premieres, and this time, the Merc with a Mouth brought along some friends. Ryan Reynolds stars yet again as the potty-mouth anti-hero, but will be fighting alongside Terry Crews' Bedlam and Zazie Beetz' Domino against Josh Brolin's brooding Cable.

For a lighter trip to the movies, try "Book Club," a PG-13 comedy featuring Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Jane Fonda as women trying to get a handle on their relationships and more. (Yes, "50 Shades of Grey" plays a major role!)

And younger viewers may enjoy "Show Dogs," a PG flick about an FBI agent (voiced by Will Arnett) and his police dog (Ludacris).



For a quieter night in, try watching the second season of "13 Reasons" on Netflix, or a "20/20" special focused on the royal wedding at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. There's a lot of new music this week too, including releases by Echo & the Bunnymen, James Bay and Courtney Barnett.



Saturday, May 19



Happy wedding day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! ABC will begin its coverage of the royal nuptials at 5 a.m. ET, with Robin Roberts and David Muir leading coverage live from England.

In the evening, "Fahrenheit 451,” which airs at 8 p.m. ET on HBO. The film adaption of Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel about what happens when society disregards facts, stars two HBO alums — “Boardwalk Empire’s” Michael Shannon and “The Wire’s” Michael B. Jordan, who also executive produces. This one will definitely leave you thinking long after the credits roll.

