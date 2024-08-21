The death was "due to complications from recent falls and heart disease."

Fitness guru Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed, family says

Fitness guru Richard Simmons' cause of death has been revealed, a family spokesperson said.

A statement from a spokesperson for Simmons' family, Tom Estey, provided a statement to ABC News on Wednesday confirming the death was "accidental."

"This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office," began the statement. "The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor," the statement continued.

Richard Simmons is seen on Jan. 1, 1980. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, FILE

The statement also said, "The toxicology report was negative," besides the medication that was prescribed to Richard Simmons.

Richard Simmons died on July 13 at 76 years old.

"The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss," the statement concluded.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner noted to ABC News, "The cause of death and report are not yet finalized, and the report has not been released."

On July 13, The Los Angeles Police Department responded to his home after a 911 call from his housekeeper and found Simmons dead, according to police sources.

Simmons rose to prominence in the 1980’s with his massively popular line of fitness videos, inspiring a nationwide fitness trend. His videos, including the famed "Sweatin' to the Oldies" series, became some of the most popular workout videos of the era.

"The Richard Simmons Show," a talk show hosted by Simmons which ran from 1980 to 1984 four Daytime Emmy Awards.”

Simmons, who stayed out of the public eye in more recent years, posted on Facebook just one day before his death, celebrating his 76th birthday on July 12. "Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday."

