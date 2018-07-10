George Clooney has been released from the hospital after a motorcycle accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to his representative.

"George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," the rep told "Good Morning America" in a statement Tuesday. "He is recovering at home and will be fine."

Clooney, 57, was leaving his hotel in Costa Corallina and headed to the set of "Catch-22," a television adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel, on Tuesday when his moped crashed into a station wagon, ABC News confirmed.

The actor was taken via ambulance to a local hospital and released later the same day. The actor suffered minor injuries, according to the BBC.

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

"Catch-22" is slated to air next year.

Clooney is a frequent visitor to Italy and even has a home in the northern part of the country, at Lake Como. In fact, the actor said in an interview last year that he fell in love with his wife Amal Clooney after meeting her in the area in 2013.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"She sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other’s lives," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Over a period of time, it became clear we were more than just friends."

The two were married in 2014 at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice, Italy.