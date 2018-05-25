George Takei's accuser retracts a key detail of his story

The man who accused George Takei of sexual misconduct a few months ago has retracted a key detail of his story.

In an interview with The Observer, Scott Brunton, who'd previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Takei had groped him one night in 1981, clarified that he did not remember any inappropriate touching.

The author also noted several inconsistencies in interviews Brunton had done, involving details surrounding his alcohol consumption, his description of what Takei was wearing, and whether he and the former "Star Trek" star ever met again. Still, Brunton stated that he feels Takei was "taking advantage of our friendship" and feels he deserves an apology.

Takei, who'd denied molesting Brunton, tweeted the article shortly after its publication.

"As many of you know, this has been a very difficult period for myself and my husband Brad as we have dealt with the impact of these accusations, but we are happy to see that this nightmare is finally drawing to a close," he wrote. "As I stated before, I do not remember Mr. Brunton or any of the events he described from 40 years ago, but I do understand that this was part of a very important national conversation that we as a society must have, painful as it might be.

"It is in that spirit that I want folks to know, despite what he has put us through, I do not bear Mr. Brunton any ill will, and I wish him peace," he continued. "Brad and I are especially grateful for the many fans who stood by me throughout this ordeal. Your support kept us going, and we are so immensely thankful for you."

Brunton, a former model, initially told The Hollywood Reporter that after he'd met Takei, now 81, at a bar, the actor invited him back to his home for a nightcap. There, he said, he became "disoriented and dizzy" after having a drink, and it was then, he claimed, the actor fondled him.

"I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.' He goes, 'You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.' And I said, 'No. I don't want to do this.' And I pushed him off, and he said, 'OK, fine,'" Brunton said. "And I said, 'I am going to go, and he said, 'If you feel you must. You're in no condition to drive.' I said, 'I don't care I want to go.'"

Takei, who is best known for playing Hikaru Sulu on the original "Star Trek" television series, tweeted that he did not remember ever meeting Brunton, and "the events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur."

"Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago," Takei wrote. "But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

ABC News was unable to reach Brunton for comment.

