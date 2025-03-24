Messages with Yemen war plans inadvertently shared with reporter appears 'authentic': Official

Jeffrey Goldberg was included on an unsecure group chat on Signal.

Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House, Mar. 21, 2025 in Washington.

Members of the Trump administration coordinated highly sensitive Yemen war plans on an unsecure group chat, which accidentally included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, he wrote in a report for the publication on Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes shared with ABC News the statement he provided to The Atlantic confirming the veracity of a Signal group chat, which Goldberg said included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security," Hughes said in the statement.

The Pentagon referred questions about Hegseth’s participation in the Signal discussion and the sharing of attack plans to the National Security Council and the White House.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked about the Atlantic’s report -- including why members of the Cabinet were having a classified conversation over Signal and whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio was concerned about the implications of the incident.

“Well, I have two very short things to say to you: First is that we will not comment on the secretary's deliberative conversations, and secondly, that you should contact the White House,” Bruce responded.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez and Shannon Kingston contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.