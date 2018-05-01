'Mean Girls,' 'Frozen,' 'Harry Potter' among 2018 Tony nominees

The nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards are in and some big shows made the cut, including "Mean Girls," "Frozen" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
The winners will be announced during the awards show on June 10, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Book of a Musical
- The Band's Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Angels in America
- The Band's Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
- Tom Hollander, Travesties
- Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
- Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
- Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
- Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
- Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
- Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
- Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
- LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
- Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
- Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
- Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
- Nathan Lane, Angels in America
- David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Susan Brown, Angels in America
- Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Deborah Findlay, The Children
- Denise Gough, Angels in America
- Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
- Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Grey Henson, Mean Girls
- Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Ashley Park, Mean Girls
- Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
- Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
- Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island
- Scott Pask, The Band's Visit
- Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
- Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
- David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
- Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
- Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
- Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
- Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Paule Constable, Angels in America
- Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
- Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
- Ben Stanton, Junk
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island
- Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
- Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Adam Cork, Travesties
- Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
- Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Tom Gibbons, 1984
- Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Kai Harada, The Band's Visit
- Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island
- Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
- Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Direction of a Play
- Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
- Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Patrick Marber, Travesties
- John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden, Once On This Island
- David Cromer, The Band's Visit
- Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
- Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady
Best Choreography
- Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
- Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
- Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Orchestrations
- John Clancy, Mean Girls
- Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
- Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit
- Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Play
- The Children
- Farinelli and The King
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Junk
- Latin History for Morons
Best Musical
- The Band's Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Play
- Angels in America
- Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
- Lobby Hero
- Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical
- My Fair Lady
- Once On This Island
- Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
The 2018 Tony Awards will take place June 10 at 8 p.m. EST and air on CBS.