Golden Globes nominations: Watch a livestream of the ceremony

Dec 6, 2018, 4:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Golden Globe statuettes are on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images
Nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards will be revealed Thursday morning and you can catch all of the action, live from Beverly Hills, Calif., beginning at 8 a.m. ET, right here.

The first few categories will be announced at 8:15 a.m. ET, with the second group shortly thereafter at 8:34 a.m. ET.

In total, nominees will be revealed across 25 categories, including best comedic film, best dramatic film, best comedic TV series and best dramatic TV series.

(MORE: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to host 76th Golden Globe Awards)

Presenters will include Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater. Also on-hand will be this year's Golden Globe Ambassador, Idris Elba's daughter, Isan Elba.

The 76th Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 6 and air live on NBC. Past Golden Globe winners Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host.

