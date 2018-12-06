Nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards will be revealed Thursday morning and you can catch all of the action, live from Beverly Hills, Calif., beginning at 8 a.m. ET, right here.

The first few categories will be announced at 8:15 a.m. ET, with the second group shortly thereafter at 8:34 a.m. ET.

In total, nominees will be revealed across 25 categories, including best comedic film, best dramatic film, best comedic TV series and best dramatic TV series.

Presenters will include Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater. Also on-hand will be this year's Golden Globe Ambassador, Idris Elba's daughter, Isan Elba.

The 76th Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 6 and air live on NBC. Past Golden Globe winners Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host.