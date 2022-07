Sorvino is also the father of actress Mira Sorvino.

Paul Sorvino, best known for starring in "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order," has died. He was 83.

"Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino," Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement via the late actor's publicist. "He was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.