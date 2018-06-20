Holly Hunter: 5 things to know about Disney-Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' and Elastigirl

After 14 years, the sequel to "The Incredibles" is finally upon us, and it comes with a timely twist. Holly Hunter, who plays Elastigirl in the film, stopped by the ABC News studios to discuss "Incredibles 2" and what fans can expect.

1. The sequel picks up mere seconds from where the original movie left off

The first scene of "Incredibles 2" picks up 15-seconds from where the original film left off.

"[It's] what you can do only with animation, which I think is kind of amusing," Hunter said on "Popcorn With Peter Travers."

2. Elastigirl goes off to work, and Mr. Incredible stays home with the kids

This time around, Elastigirl goes off to save the world and works to change perceptions about the superheroes who have been forced into hiding.

"In this movie, I get the job of being the superhero," Hunter said. "And he stays at home taking care of the children. And it was a great revelation for me about six months after we started shooting after we started recording, I turned to Brad [Bird], and I said, 'my part is so great!'"

3. Elastigirl's role is timely

The film was ahead of it's time. The writers added a female empowerment twist to Hunter's role before the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"It’s serendipitously and beautifully timed," Hunter, 60, told Travers. "I think he [Brad Bird] had this storyline in place a decade ago. But it is fantastic. And it’s very satisfying for me to inhabit that world."

4. Elastigirl has an interesting backstory

There's a lot more to Elastigirl than meets the eye. This time the story delves into her past.

"You see kind of the adolescence of Elastigirl," Hunter said. "You see her kind of meshing with her teenage self. When I get on the bike, you find out that I used to have a mohawk. And I probably didn’t have a mohawk when I was 30. So I think that’s kind of a fun little detour that the movie takes. A lot of the characters kind of revisit an adolescent spirit."

5. Elastigirl's new baby is full of surprises

Baby Jack-Jack is a great addition to the film. Moviegoers who remember how the original film ended, will know more about Jack-Jack than his own family.

"You go into the second movie with the parents still believing that their child is normal, a totally normal baby," said Hunter. "So that is a great secret that the audience has."

"Incredibles 2" is in theaters everywhere.

