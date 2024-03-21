3 London Clinic staffers investigated for trying to access Kate Middleton's medical records: Report

Kate stayed at the London Clinic for nearly two weeks in January.

The investigation at the London hospital where Kate, the Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery and a nearly two-week stay has reportedly expanded to three staffers.

The unidentified staffers at the London Clinic, where Kate was admitted in January, are reportedly suspected of trying to access the 42-year-old's private medical records, according to ITV News, the first outlet to report the investigation has reportedly expanded to three staffers.

On Wednesday, the Information Commissioner's Office, the U.K. privacy and data protection watchdog, confirmed to ABC News it had received a security breach report involving the London Clinic.

"We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," an IOC spokesperson said in a statement.

Police officers stand guard outside The London Clinic where Kate, Princess of Wales is recovering from surgery, in London, Jan. 17, 2024 Kin Cheung/AP, FILE

Al Russell, CEO of the London Clinic, a central London hospital known for treating high-profile patients like members of the royal family, said in a statement Wednesday the clinic takes "enormous pride" in the care of its patients.

“Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality," Russell said in a statement "We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day."

Russell continued, "We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the reported security breach, telling ABC News, "This is a matter for the London Clinic."

Kate is said to be aware of the reported data breach involving her medical records.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, was admitted to the London Clinic on Jan. 16 for what the palace described at the time as a "planned abdominal surgery."

Nearly two weeks later, on Jan. 29, the palace announced Kate had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home in Windsor.

During Kate's stay at the London Clinic, her father-in-law, King Charles III, was also admitted there to undergo a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles, who was later diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, was seen walking out of the London Clinic on the same day Kensington Palace announced Kate had been discharged as well.

King Charles III waves as he leaves, with Queen Camilla, the London Clinic, in London, on Jan. 29, 2024. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The reported security breach at the hospital is the latest in a series of scandals involving Kate's hospitalization and recovery.

In contrast to Charles, Kate has not been seen publicly in an official capacity since December, when she attended a Christmas Day church service with members of the royal family.

The palace said at the time of Kate's surgery she would not resume public duties until after Easter, but her absence from the public eye has caused rumors to swirl online about her health and well-being.

The mystery around Kate was further magnified on Mother's Day in the U.K., when Kensington Palace released a photo of Kate with her three children that was taken by William, according to the palace.

The photo was later retracted by multiple global news agencies over concerns it was "manipulated."

A combination of pictures made on March 11, 2024 shows a handout photo released by Kensington Palace on March 10, 2024 of Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales with her children, alongside a version highlighting several inconsistencies in alignments after it came to light that the handout had been manipulated. Prince Of Wales/KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP via Getty Images

The retraction of the photo led Kate to issue a rare public apology for any "confusion" the photo caused.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate said in a statement shared on X. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

On Monday, TMZ published a video of Kate walking next to William as they visited a local farm shop in Windsor, where they live. The U.K.'s The Sun newspaper was the first to report that Kate was seen over the weekend looking "happy, relaxed and healthy" as she went about her day-to-day life with William.