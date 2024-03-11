Kate Middleton apologizes for 'confusion' caused by edited photo

“I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Princess Kate said.

LONDON -- The Mother's Day photo released on Sunday by the Princess of Wales had been edited, Kate Middleton said on Monday, apologizing for any "confusion" those alterations caused.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said in a statement.

She added, "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

The princess had on Sunday posted a greeting on an official social media account. The post included a photo of Kate with her three children. Kensington Palace also distributed the image.

Kate credited her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, as the photographer.

The photo was picked up by several international news agencies, including The Associated Press, Reuters, Getty Images and Agence France-Presse.

Those agencies later retracted the image, saying it may have been edited prior to its release by the royals.

The Associated Press said Sunday it appeared "the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards."

PA Media Group, a news agency in the United Kingdom, also retracted the image.

Kensington Palace said it would not be reissuing the original unedited photograph of Kate and her children.