Well, now we know what happened to Frank Underwood.

We just don't know how.

In a new teaser for the final season of "House of Cards," it seems like Kevin Spacey's character has been killed off.

It's a short 24-second clip that was tweeted out by Netflix on Wednesday, but the caption is, "You should have known."

In the clip, Robin Wright's character Claire Underwood is speaking to her seemingly deceased husband at his gravestone and says, "I'll tell you this Francis, when they bury me, it won't be in my backyard."

She continues, "And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

The camera pulls away to show "Francis Underwood" written on a gravestone and the death year is 2017.

But who -- or what -- killed Frank Underwood, Spacey's memorably ruthless U.S. president? Viewers will have to wait until November 2, when the series returns for its final season, to find out.

It was announced in December that "House of Cards" would resume production without Spacey after Netflix cut ties with the actor in November, days after accusations of sexual impropriety against him surfaced.

The accusations against Spacey emerged with "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp accusing Spacey of making a sexual advance on him at a party in 1986 -- when Rapp was just 14-years-old.

Spacey responded on Twitter with a message that read in part, "I'm beyond horrified to hear this story."

"I honestly do not remember the encounter," the actor continued in the tweet. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

After that, others spoke out against Spacey.

Spacey -- a two-time Academy Award winner who also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Frank Underwood on "House of Cards" and a Tony for his Broadway role in "Lost in Yonkers" -- was also replaced by Christopher Plummer in the upcoming film, "All the Money in the World."

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said prosecutors had declined to file sexual assault charges against the actor for one of those accusations.

Spacey had been accused of assaulting a man in West Hollywood in 1992. According to the declination, the statue of limitations has expired. The spokesperson added that the case did not involve an underage victim.