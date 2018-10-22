Inside 'Real Housewives' Camille Grammer's wedding to David Meyer

Oct 22, 2018, 12:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Camille Grammer attends the premiere of Skyline Entertainments "The Toybox" at Laemmles NoHo 7, Sept. 14, 2018, in North Hollywood, Calif.Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Camille Grammer attends the premiere of Skyline Entertainment's "The Toybox" at Laemmle's NoHo 7, Sept. 14, 2018, in North Hollywood, Calif.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer married David Meyer in Hawaii over the weekend and the pics will make you super jealous.

The likes of Kyle Richards and other cast members, including Lisa Rinna, attended the big event, all posting beautiful pictures from the gorgeous venue.

“This is my next chapter,” Grammer told People magazine, who broke the news. “I’m so excited to start our life together.”

(MORE: Watch Camille Grammer's Best 'Housewives' Moments)

Grammer, 50, also posted a photo on Instagram, writing, "Here's to new beginnings."

View this post on Instagram

Here’s to new beginnings ??

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Oct 21, 2018 at 7:37pm PDT

Richards served as bridesmaid and posted an amazing picture, showing the breathtaking venue.

"When a rainbow shows up at your wedding," she wrote.

(MORE: Kelsey Grammer on new Netflix movie 'Like Father')

Rinna posted a photo captioned, "Stairway to Heaven."

View this post on Instagram

Stairway to Heaven.....??

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Oct 21, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

And here's a picture of the whole crew!

View this post on Instagram

Instagram ?? Reality ??

A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on Oct 21, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

This is Grammer's second wedding. She was previously married to Emmy-winner Kelsey Grammer until 2011. They have two children together.

Comments