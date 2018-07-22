Katharine McPhee is still grieving after her father's death, but the actress said she's now found solace thanks to one memory she shared with her dad.

The actress, who's now engaged to Canadian super-producer David Foster, said her engagement ring was the "last thing" she showed her father, Daniel McPhee, before he died two weeks ago.

"It’s been a hard week," she began in a lengthy caption on Instagram Saturday. "Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me."

"My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation," she said. "And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss."

"My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for,'" she said, referring to Foster. "So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love."

McPhee, 34, who's now starring in the Broadway production of "Waitress," announced on Instagram that her father died last Monday.

"I can’t believe I’m even writing this....But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning," she wrote last week next to a photo of her and her dad. "We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated."

"He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to 'Give em hell kid!' He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same," McPhee continued, adding that she's "so sad he missed my Broadway debut."

McPhee, who began her run back in April, took a break from the Broadway musical, in which she portrays Jenna, to mourn the loss of her father.

"But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above," she wrote. "Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts."

The news came after McPhee and Foster, 68, revealed they became engaged earlier this month on a starry night atop a mountaintop in Capri, Italy.

"Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff," she joked on Instagram. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

??Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

This will be the second marriage for McPhee, and the fifth marriage for Foster.