Keira Knightley may be starring in Disney's upcoming "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," but she's doesn't exactly agree with the messages in every film the studio has made.

The 33-year-old British actress said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" airing today that she has "banned" her 3-year-old daughter, Edie Knightley Righton, from watching certain Disney movies.

The 1950 animated "Cinderella" is "banned," Knightley said, "because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself, obviously!"

But the one that has the "Colette" star "quite annoyed about because I really like the film," is "The Little Mermaid."

"I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!" she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "But the problem with 'The Little Mermaid' is I love 'The Little Mermaid!' That one's a little tricky -- but I'm keeping to it."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres was happy to hear not all Disney films were off-limits. "Finding Dory," in which DeGeneres voiced the wide-eyed, blue tang fish, is "a big favorite in our house," Knightley revealed.

"'Frozen' is huge and 'Moana' is totally fine," she added.

"There are some good ones," DeGeneres responded, "but mainly 'Dory.'"

Knightley also shared the preparation she did to play the Sugar Plum Fairy in the big screen version of the "The Nutcracker."

Laurie Sparham

"We shot it almost two years ago and I think I've still got glitter in my house," the actress confessed. "It's impossible to get off. It's a disaster, and I was covered in it for about four months while we were making the film."

Added the star, "It is very definitely now in my contract that I won't work with glitter. Absolutely not!"

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.