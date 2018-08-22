Kendall Jenner is speaking out after a recent interview, in which some of comments that she made were construed by fans as having publicly trash-talked her lesser-known, lesser acclaimed performers.

During a recent interview with Love magazine, Jenner, 22, said about her modeling career, "Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f--- those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else."

In Tweets on Tuesday, Jenner says, "I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!"

She continued, writing, "I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful."

She closed by saying how inspired she is by the models she works alongside with and that "i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS."

According to USA Today, models like Peyton Knight took to their Instagram stories to speak out against the Love magazine interview.

Knight for example used the hashtag #EndThePrivilege and called the comments "disrespectful" and "disgusting."

"We don't get to 'choose' which shows to do," she added.

One of Knight's fans wrote in the comments of her most recent post, "Spot on! Kendall Jenner and her entire family have no idea what the real world is all about. I have ZERO respect for Kendall after disgusting comments. #riseabove #nomoreprivlege."

The comments weren't too kind either in Love's Instagram post teasing her interview.

"Disrespectful" was a word used by many of the magazine's readers, one on commenter wrote, "You dont have a say in this since your last name and your family is the reason that you are the person you are."

There were a few defenders though, like the reader who wrote, "She’s praising u, look at the line “more power to ‘em'. It means U R STRONG ENOUGH TO FIGHT THIS WORLD NOT LIKE HER. Why so much hate people?"