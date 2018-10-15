Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his highly-anticipated Brooklyn shows coming up, revealing he will have guests including Cardi B and Wu Tang Clan, as well as "a little pizza place on set" to round out the New York experience.

"The one idea I had for this set is, we're going to have ... a little pizza place on the set," Kimmel told ABC News' Juju Chang.

"The truth is, Guillermo smells like pizza already," he quipped of his right-hand man, Guillermo Rodriguez, who frequently appears on the show. "So he'll provide the scent."

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

The comedian added, however, that fans should also tune in to the upcoming show for the "great lineup."

"We have a great lineup. We start off with Adam Sandler and Eminem. We've got John Krasinski ... St. Vincent," he said.

"Cardi B will be on the show," he added. "And Wu Tang Clan to close out the week."

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Kimmel says sometimes he has to 'rewrite' the show when Trump 'does something nutty'

Another big name who will likely be mentioned is President Donald Trump, who regularly appears in Kimmel's monologues.

"Sometimes, we have a whole monologue written. It's 4 o'clock, it's an hour before we tape the show," he said. "And we have to rewrite the whole thing, because he does something nutty."

While the two-time host of the Oscars didn't confirm he will take on the role for a third time, he did give his predictions of what he says might happen at the Academy Awards this year.

"There are some big movies that are ... not only critically acclaimed but popular," Kimmel said. "Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga ... I think ... it's going to look good for them. At the very least, the musical performances are going to be great on the Oscars this year."

After 17 years, Kimmel has one of the longest-running late-night talk shows in the business, but still he says he's not sure he will end up surpassing his idol David Letterman, whose hit show was on the air for 33 years.

"No, no way," Kimmel said when asked if he thought he would outlast Letterman. "I don't even think I'll live that long."

The first of the five "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Back to Brooklyn" shows will air on Monday, Oct. 15, on ABC.