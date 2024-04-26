King Charles III to return to public duties amid cancer treatment

King Charles III will return to public duties next week, a first since his cancer diagnosis was revealed publicly in February.

Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Charles, 75, and his wife Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment center Tuesday, where they plan to meet with the center's patients and medical staff.

The visit will be the first official public engagement Charles has held since earlier this year, when he was diagnosed with cancer following treatment for benign prostate enlargement.

In its announcement Friday, the palace said Charles' return to public duties comes after "a period of treatment and recuperation" following his diagnosis. The palace noted that Charles' treatment continues.

"His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

The palace has not specified the type of cancer or the stage of cancer with which Charles was diagnosed.

Britain's King Charles leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, March 31, 2024, in Windsor, England. Hollie Adams/Reuters, FILE

At the time his diagnosis was announced on Feb. 5, the palace said only that Charles had started "a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

While he did not hold public engagements, Charles had for the past three months continued the behind the scenes work of a monarch, handling official paperwork and continuing his weekly audiences with Britain's prime minister.

The king was last seen publicly on Easter Sunday, when he and Camilla joined other members of the royal family for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

Charles' return to public duties is expected to be a boost of public confidence for not only his health, but also the royal family.

While Charles was in the midst of cancer treatment, his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced publicly that she too had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, whose type of cancer was not publicly revealed, has been on a break from public duties since January, when she underwent planned abdominal surgery at the same London hospital where Charles was treated for benign prostate enlargement.

Kate said in a video message in March announcing her diagnosis that the cancer was discovered in post-operative tests after her surgery.

Catherine, Princess of Wales' released an official statement on her health on March 22, 2024. BBC Studios

With both Kate and Charles recuperating, the weight of carrying on royal duties has fallen on Camilla and Prince William, who just returned to work himself on April 18, after spending the Easter holiday with Kate and their three young children.

Charles' return to public engagements comes ahead of a momentous two months for the royal family.

In June, Charles is expected to be joined by members of the royal family in celebrating his second Trooping the Colour as king.

Later in June, Charles and Camilla are expected to host the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit.

A handout photo issued by the Royal Household on April 26, 2024, shows Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, on April 10. Millie Pilkington/BUCKINGHAM PALACE/AFP via Getty

Additionally, May 6 will mark the first anniversary of Charles and Camilla's historic coronation ceremony.

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," a palace spokesperson said in a statement.