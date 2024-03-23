Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer: Prince Harry, Meghan and more react

"We wish health and healing for Kate," Prince Harry and Meghan said.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church in King's Lynn, England, Dec. 25, 2018.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church in King's Lynn, England, Dec. 25, 2018.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church in King's Lynn, England, Dec. 25, 2018.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church in King's Lynn, England, Dec. 25, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have offered their support for Kate, the Princess of Wales, after she opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in a statement shared with ABC News.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church in King's Lynn, England, Dec. 25, 2018. Stephen Pond/Getty Images/FILE

The Sussexes, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, are among several family members of Kate who are rallying around Kate, including King Charles, who shared in a statement earlier on Friday that he is "so proud" of his daughter-in-law.

"His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,'" a Buckingham Palace spokesman said Friday. "Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.'"

"Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,'" the spokesman added.

In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, left, speaks with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London. Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, FILE

In a video message shared on Friday, Kate, the wife of Prince William, said that after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, tests found "cancer had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Kate's diagnosis was revealed less than two months after Buckingham Palace announced Charles' own cancer diagnosis.

Like Kate, Charles is also currently undergoing cancer treatment, though the palace has not said what type of cancer he has nor what type of treatments he is undergoing.

Kate's announcement Friday of her cancer diagnosis sparked reactions from leaders around the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Prince Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

James Middleton

James Middleton, Kate's brother, also shared words of support for her in an Instagram post.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," he said. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Kate a "speedy recovery" in a message he shared on social media on Friday.

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," Sunak said. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery."

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," he continued. "In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready," he added.

White House

During a White House press briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the White House sends its thoughts to Princess Kate and is “incredibly sad” to her the news of her cancer diagnosis.

"Our thoughts are with [Catherine] and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time and certainly we wish her a full recovery and I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, shared a message for Kate in a post on X.

"You are brave, and we love you," she said.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden also shared a message on X for Kate and said, "Jill and I join millions around the world praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate."

Westminster Abbey

Westminster Abbey, where Princess Kate and Prince William married in 2011, also shared their well wishes to Kate in a post on X following the news of her cancer diagnosis.

Olivia Munn

In the comments section of the video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on Instagram, Olivia Munn wished Kate "all the best." Last week, Munn revealed in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and a double mastectomy.

"Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family," Munn said. "Wishing you all the best."

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is from South Wales, also took to Instagram to offer support for Kate.

"Wales and the World is with you," Zeta-Jones said. "HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always."

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and former advisor to former President Donald Trump, said she is "deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate's diagnosis," in a statement she shared on X, formerly Twitter.

"Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly," Trump said. "It's disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed."

"During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family," she continued. "I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way."

Katie Couric

Katie Couric took to Instagram to send Kate and her family "healing thoughts" and to share how Kate's news resonated with her and her own experience with cancer.

"Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated with preventative chemotherapy," Couric said. "As someone who has experienced cancer, I was deeply moved by her comments. Sending her and her family healthing thoughts."

Mia Farrow

In a message on X, actress Mia Farrow also sent her prayers for Kate during this difficult time for the princess.

"Prayers for a swift and complete recovery for lovely Princess Kate and for everyone and every family now dealing with a tough diagnosis," Farrow said.

Billie Jean King

Tennis legend Billie Jean King shared a message on X sending her support for Kate.

"Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales," King said.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, the party leader of the Labour Party, sent his "best wishes" to Kate in a message on X.

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain also took to X to share her well wishes to Kate.

"America is sending Princess Kate and the entire royal family strength and support during this challenging time," McCain said. "Princess Kate has always been the epitome of class and grace -- never more so than now."

Humza Yousaf

First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, said he is "saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay," in a message he shared on X.

"I am praying for her swift recovery," he said. "It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected."