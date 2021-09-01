KISS postpones 4 more shows after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

KISS recently postponed a few tour dates after singer/guitarist Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Now, the band has announced that four additional shows have been postponed because Gene Simmons has also contracted the virus.

A message on KISS' official website reads, "While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days."

The note says "doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA."

The newly postponed concerts were scheduled for Sept. 1 in Clarkston, Michigan; Sept. 2 in Dayton, Ohio; Sept. 4 in Tinley Park, Illinois; and Sept. 5 in Milwaukee. The last show was to have been part of Milwaukee's Summerfest.

Tickets that were purchased for the postponed concerts will be honored for the rescheduled dates when they are announced. Additional details will be emailed to ticket holders.

These four postponed shows follow three other dates that were delayed when Stanley revealed his diagnosis last week. The earlier concerts had been scheduled for Aug. 26 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; Aug. 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Aug. 29 in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Stanley tweeted, "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you...It kicked my a--. It's over now."

In other news, KISS also postponed the 2021 Australian leg of its "End of the Road Tour" because of ongoing COVID restrictions.

The trek, which had been scheduled for November and December of this year, has been moved to March and April of 2022.