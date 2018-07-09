Kylie Jenner has gone natural with her lips.

The reality star and beauty mogul, 20, revealed Sunday that she is no longer using temporary fillers to enhance her famous pout.

After she posted pictures of her and bestie Stassie Karanikolaou on their friendiversary, fans couldn't help but notice that her lips looked a lot like in her pre-filler days.

it’s our 8 year anniversary A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

"She looks like the old Kylie here idk why," one fan wrote in the comments section.

Jenner then responded, "I got rid of all my filler." She added two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

In May 2015, Jenner admitted after much speculation that she had enhanced her lips with temporary fillers.

During a cameo for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Jenner, then 17, revealed in an on-camera testimonial, "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do."

Since then, she has found success with her Kylie Lip Kit, a liquid lipstick and lip-liner duo intended to help create the fuller lip she helped make famous.

Although Jenner is clearly more comfortable with her natural lip, she shared over the weekend that she is glad her 5-month-old daughter, Stormi, does not have her lips.

"She has the most perfect lips in the entire world," she said in new video posted on her YouTube channel.

"She didn’t get those from me, I thank her dad for those," she said, giving the credit to boyfriend Travis Scott.