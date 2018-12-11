Leah Remini can't stop gushing about bestie and 'Second Act' co-star Jennifer Lopez

Dec 11, 2018, 9:35 AM ET
Actress Leah Remini can't stop talking about her "Second Act" co-star and best friend, Jennifer Lopez.

The "King of Queens" star told "GMA" on Tuesday how annoyingly perfect the singer, actress and businesswoman is in real-life.

She says the two became fast friends when Lopez, 49, was married to Marc Anthony. They met at a film premiere years ago.

"I was hoping she's not as pretty in real life," Remini joked.

"Perfection," she added.

"Then my husband says ... she really does have flawless skin," she said with a laugh, joking that he's been in the dog house ever since that comment.

But Remini, 48, was hoping maybe Lopez would be mean.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini attend the photo call for STX Films Second Act at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Dec. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini attend the photo call for STX Films' "Second Act" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Dec. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

"She said, 'Oh my God, you're beautiful' and I was like 'Ugh,'" she added. "She's so nice!"

The duo have been besties ever since and Remini, who has been featured in hit movies like "Old School," said it was a joy to work with Lopez on this new film.

"She was so loving and supportive," she said. "We had a great time making this movie."

Lopez let Remini dish out her own brand of slapstick comedy while filming and she actually slapped Lopez in a scene to get a real, genuine reaction.

"I was just being me and they allowed me to do my thing," she said.

"Second Act" is out in theaters on Dec. 21 and also stars Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens.

