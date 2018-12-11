Actress Leah Remini can't stop talking about her "Second Act" co-star and best friend, Jennifer Lopez.

The "King of Queens" star told "GMA" on Tuesday how annoyingly perfect the singer, actress and businesswoman is in real-life.

She says the two became fast friends when Lopez, 49, was married to Marc Anthony. They met at a film premiere years ago.

"I was hoping she's not as pretty in real life," Remini joked.

"Perfection," she added.

"Then my husband says ... she really does have flawless skin," she said with a laugh, joking that he's been in the dog house ever since that comment.

But Remini, 48, was hoping maybe Lopez would be mean.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"She said, 'Oh my God, you're beautiful' and I was like 'Ugh,'" she added. "She's so nice!"

The duo have been besties ever since and Remini, who has been featured in hit movies like "Old School," said it was a joy to work with Lopez on this new film.

"She was so loving and supportive," she said. "We had a great time making this movie."

Lopez let Remini dish out her own brand of slapstick comedy while filming and she actually slapped Lopez in a scene to get a real, genuine reaction.

We all need a second chance. @JLo and @LeahRemini star in #SecondAct - only in theaters December 21. pic.twitter.com/vDUeobQSq7 — Second Act (@SecondAct) December 10, 2018

"I was just being me and they allowed me to do my thing," she said.

"Second Act" is out in theaters on Dec. 21 and also stars Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens.